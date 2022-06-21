Avène

Sunscreen Lotion Face & Body Spf50+

$30.99

The Avène Sunscreen Lotion Face & Body SPF50+ is a sun protection cream for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This sunscreen is 40 minutes water resistant, offers broad-spectrum protection and as the name suggests, can be used on both the face and body without leaving behind any white cast. What are the features of the Avène Sunscreen Lotion Face & Body SPF50+? 40 minutes water resistant Hypoallergenic Doesn’t leave behind a white cast Broad-spectrum UVB-UVA protection Rich in Avène Thermal Spring Water Easy-to-spread texture protects and hydrates Suitable for sensitive skin types The Important Bits you need to know about this oh-so-fab SPF product: For children under six months of age, consult with your family physician before use. Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad-Spectrum To further mitigate the risks of sun exposure, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions.