Village 11 Factory

Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Spf 50+

$13.47

Buy Now Review It

Lightweight - Light texture with strong protection against the sun. Super light formula. Non-sticky - Essence creating a moisture holding effect, calming and moisturizing skin with Moringa Seed Extract and Natural Protector keeping skin hydrated without any stickiness. Fast Absorption - Sun fluid that absorbs immediately, essence type sun block that is light in usage and has a quick absorption. Protects the skin from UV-rays with a broad spectrum SPF50+ factor. No Stain - Macro Fuluidic Dispersion. Emulsion type with transparent color and light feeling, because of its gel texture it doesn't stain or dry up no matter how much you apply. Natural - With natural ingredients that help soothing and hydrating skin. Vegetal plants to protect the moisture inside the skin, hydrating skin without stickiness. Cruelty Free.