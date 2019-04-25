Meet our brand new limited edition collection of real freshwater baroque pearls paired with hand-sourced Hawaiian Sunrise shells.
Hawaiian sunrise shells get their name from just that, the Hawaiian sunrise in shades of warm pink, orange and yellow. Only found in Hawaii, these shells are collected by hand, walking the shores of Hawaii.
These gem-quality pearls are natural freshwater beauties, set in 18k gold that won't tarnish or flake. Baroque means that each pearl is one of a kind. Wear it solo or layered with your favorite pieces. The shells have been hand-collected on the shores of Hawaii, each is unique and one-of-a-kind.
The Sunrise Kingdom Drop Earrings pack a punch of wow-mama. Add a lot of elegance with these freshwater & shell stunners.
18 karat gold-filled
Approximately 21mm white freshwater baroque pearls
Approximately 31mm white freshwater baroque pearls
Hawaiian Sunrise shells
Earrings sold as a pair. Each pair of earrings is one of a kind and unique
Earring length is approximately 3 1/2 inches
Each pearl is unique and color and size will vary
Each shell is unique and color and size will vary
Handmade in New York City