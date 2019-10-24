LATME

Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake-up Light

New Solution for Sleeping Aid:Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep,energy and wellbeing.With using sunset simulation function and setting the time sunset lasts.Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds.When the light is off,it’s time to sleep. Sunrise/Sunset Simulation:Select the time you want to wake up,and let a gentle sunrise ease you into your refreshed day.10-60 minutes before your chosen wake-up time,the light will be on,very gently at first,and getting gradually brighter and brighter.You can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% that suits you. Control with your Voice:Use Alexa or Google Home device to control this light.Enjoy the benefits of hands-free by asking to turn on/off the light,turn on/off the alarm,turn on/off the “night”,turn on/off “FM”. Tap to Snooze & Multiple Light Modes:Comes with 4 alarm can be set 4 different time at the same day.Designed with 7 Natural alarm sounds or FM radio for your preference.Snooze feature allows 8-15 extra minutes of sleep before alerting you again.7 Colors & 20 Intensity of Warm White Light are optional.It can not only serve as a mood light,but also a bedside lamp. FM Radio with Sleep Timer:Can remember up to 15 FM preset stations (FM: 87.5-108.0MHz).Wake up with 7 Natural Sounds or FM Radio.Benefit sleep timer function lets you fall sleep to the radio by preset the radio to play for a certain amount time (10-120 minutes optional).Radio will automatically turn off after the specified time. It can not only serve as a mood light,but also a bedside lamp. When you turn on “night” mode for a certain amount time (10-120 minutes optional),the light and the voice will be weaker and weaker.When the light and the voice are off,it’s time to sleep.