Etude House

Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk Spf 50+

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

SEBUM-FREE, NON-STICKY SUNSCREEN. This is a sun milk that softly blocks the ultraviolet rays without worrying about white cast for a long time MILD AND SAFE. Contains 100% mineral ingredients for gentle use on sensitive skin NATURAL INGREDIENTS TO MAKE YOUR SKIN HEALTHIER (LESS SUSCEPTIBLE TO SUNLIGHT): Sunprise Mild Airy Finish contains 20 plant ingredients: Carex Humillis Root Extract & Sunflower seeds for UV protection effect, Acerola (Barbados Cherry) + Acai Berry for strengthening skin vitality + Portulaca Oleracea & Centella Asiatica & Mistletoe leaves for soothing skin + Aloe Vera & Hyaluronic Acid for hydration INORGANIC UV PROTECTION COMPONENTS: Reflect UV rays on the outer surface of the skin to block UV rays from the skin ORGANIC SUN PROTECTION INGREDIENTS: Transparent and small particles that are widely applied to the skin without any white cast and absorb ultraviolet rays