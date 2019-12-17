SunPrint

Sunprint Paper Kit

The SunPrint Solar Paper lets you makes beautiful pictures by placing objects on the paper and exposing it to the sun. The paper undergoes a chemical change when exposed to sunlight. Save the print by soaking in water then drying. The Sunprint paper can be used for a creative, solar art project. With this paper you can also demonstrate UV blocking sunscreen by smearing sunscreen on plexiglass and exposing the paper to the sun. Use different strengths of sunscreen and see how the image has changed.