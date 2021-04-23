Kemi Telford

Sunpo Drawstring Tiered Dress

$223.46 $144.95

This feminine shape dress is made from Real Wax Block Print. This premium quality cotton is a natural, high-end fabric. Soft to-the-touch and with a pleasant weight. It is made with top grade 100% cotton yarn, spun at a high density, and then tightly woven for a resilient fabric that feels lovely against your skin. This midweight cotton dress can be worn on a hot summer day and can be easily layered in the winter months. Drawstring waist with white tassels Buttons down in front and pleat details Adjustable waist drawstring Statement Sleeves Layered Care Handwash with lukewarm water. Have you measured yourself correctly? Our sizes are different from high-street stores. Please measure yourself with a tape measure before ordering. Our measurements refer to the size of our clothes, so for a good fit you should check that your measurements are less. The Small size of this dress is 49" long, and the other sizes are 50" long. Yvonne is wearing a size "M". She is 5.6" tall. S M L XL Chest 37" 39" 41" 43" Waist 35" 37" 39" 41"