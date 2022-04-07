Tower 28

Tower 28 Sunnydays Spf 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

What is it? A 2-in-1 mineral sunscreen foundation with broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection. SunnyDays evens redness and soothes UV-stressed skin while maintaining a natural finish so your freckles, moles, and real skin can have their moment in the sun! Designed for problem/sensitive skin. Extra exciting! SunnyDays has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance™. SunnyDays is safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Alcohol-free, fragrance-free, + safe for sensitive/problem skin. Dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, gluten-free, vegan + cruelty-free. 14 flexible shades with light-medium buildable coverage and natural finish. No white cast or oxidation.