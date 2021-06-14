Bath & Body Works

The cute packaging & bright colors drew me in - & the fact that I absolutely love lime fragrances cinched it! This has a bit of tartness to it, & is not quite as sweet as I prefer - but thankfully is also not an overly sweet, syrupy scent either. If you're looking for a Key Lime Pie scent, this is not it. There's no bakery component here, but it's a very nice, bright, citrusy fragrance. Throw has been a bit lighter than I'd like - at about a 4/5 - but it does freshen up the kitchen or bathroom space, & I would repurchase. No problems with the wax pool either. Pros Throw Performance, Fragrance Appeal, Burn Performance, Packaging/Design