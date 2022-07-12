Sunny Health & Fitness

Sunny Health Fitness Premium Cardio Climber Stepping Elliptical Machine

$499.00 $387.76

HEAVY-DUTY FRAME: Confidently enjoy long-lasting climbing and striding sessions when you exercise on the steel climber frame that has a user weight limit of 260 lbs CLIMB AND STEP: This versatile machine combines the best of stepping and striding in one intense movement. Climb to a vertical height of 9 inches and stride a horizontal distance of 5 inches. SMOOTH OPERATION: Perfect for shared spaces, it has a smooth belt-drive mechanism that makes minimal noise during your workout. Engage the 14lb inertia-ready flywheel to perform challenging strides and climbs with ease. PULSE-SENSING GRIPS: Monitor how hard your work out when your measure your heart rate by grabbing onto the integrated pulse sensors, which can also be used for additional support while exercising. PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Monitor your progress when you track your time, RPM, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. Packed with extra goal-oriented functions, it has a calendar, clock, and thermometer. Product dimensions- 44 L x 25 W x 64 H inches MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: The 8 levels of magnetic resistance make working out easy when you want it, hard when you need it. Switch up the intensity to boost or lower your challenge based on your comfort level. BOTTLE HOLDER: Conveniently located at just an arm's length away from hydration. Stay cool and refreshed with your favorite mid-workout beverage. TRANSPORTATION WHEELS: Enjoy a portable cardiovascular machine that can roll from room to room in your home for easy storage. Climb to the top of your fitness routine with the SF-E3919 Premium Cardio Climber. This ultimate in-home cardio machine combines the best of a step machine and elliptical to engage muscles in your lower body and upper body. Features oversized, textured foot pedals, smooth and quiet belt-drive mechanism, 14-pound flywheel, 8 levels of magnetic resistance, pulse-sensing grips, and transportation wheels to provide an exceptional in-home fitness experience.