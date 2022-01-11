Sunny Health & Fitness

Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike With Heavy Chrome 49 Lb / 22 Lb Flywheel

$399.99 $216.62

STATIONARY EXERCISE BIKE: The sturdy steel frame, heavy 49 lb weighted flywheel, and 275 lb maximum user weight gives this bike a rock solid build that will keep it moving ride after ride. Easily move the indoor cycle from room to room with the front-mounted transportation wheels. Stay hydrated throughout your workout. This convenient bottle holder is built into the frame for easy access. RESISTANCE: Resistance system gives you the experience of a realistic, real-road feeling. Push down emergency brake will bring the bike to an immediate stop SILENT RIDE: Experience a smooth and quiet ride with the maintenance free belt drive system which allows you to workout without interrupting your workout or anyone around you CUSTOMIZABILITY: 4-way adjustable seat and 2-way adjustable handlebars adapt to any user type. Use the caged pedals with straps to keep your feet in place BOTTLE HOLDER: Stay hydrated throughout your workout. This convenient bottle holder is built into the frame for easy access Included Components: Exercise Bike, User Manual, Hardware, Tool Sport Type: Exercise & Fitness