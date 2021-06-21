Sunny Health & Fitness

Elliptical Cardio Climber Cross Trainer Machine With Stepping Motion

$499.00 $399.20

Buy Now Review It

HEAVY-DUTY FRAME: Confidently enjoy long-lasting climbing and striding sessions when you exercise on the steel climber frame that has a user weight limit of 260 lb CLIMB AND STEP: This versatile machine combines the best of stepping and striding in one intense movement Climb to a vertical height of 9 inches and stride a horizontal distance of 5 inches SMOOTH OPERATION: Perfect for shared spaces, it has a smooth belt-drive mechanism that makes minimal noise during your workouts. Engage the 14 lb inertia-ready flywheel to perform challenging strides and climbs with ease. PULSE-SENSING GRIPS: Monitor how hard you work out when you measure your heart rate by grabbing onto the integrated pulse sensors, which can also be used for additional support while exercising PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Check your progress when you track your time, RPM, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. Packed with extra goal-oriented functions, it also has a calendar, clock, and thermometer MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: The 8 levels of magnetic resistance makes exercising easy when you want it, hard when you need it. TRANSPORTATION WHEELS: Enjoy a portable cardiovascular machine that can roll from room to room in your home for easy storage. Included components: Climber, User Manual, Tool, Hardware. The Sunny Health & Fitness Climbing Cross Trainer Elliptical Stepper Machine Series combines all the benefits and advantages of a traditional home elliptical machine with the small footprint and intense workout potential of a stair stepper. The smooth motion of the climbing ellipticals puts users in a rhythmic full body calorie burning workout. Isolate and target your lower body muscles by cranking up the resistance to focus on your hamstrings, glutes, quads and more!