Lulus

Sunny Expectations Blue Floral Print Midi Wrap Skirt

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Embrace those summery vibes with the Lulus Sunny Expectations Blue Floral Print Midi Wrap Skirt! Lightweight woven fabric, with a green and red floral print, shapes this too-cute skirt that has a high-waisted fit and a wrap silhouette that secures with a hidden snap and matching sash belt. The midi length is perfect for those breezy summer days. Pair with the matching top for a complete look!