mod cloth
Sunlit Salutations Halter Dress
$69.00
Product details Item No.1000010015581 You’ve found it! The perfect sundress from our ModCloth namesake label, created with just the right amount of casual flair, and loads of vintage-inspired panache. Made from a rainbow-striped breathable cotton-viscose blend, this fit and flare frock features halter neck ties opposite a flattering square neckline, a fitted bodice with a smocked panel at the open back for an easy, comfy fit, awesome side pockets, and a knee-length skirt. Featuring an exclusive print made-up of vintage-inspired striped panels in a spectrum of green, orange, pink, red, blue, and yellow, you will look all sorts of retro-chic in this loud and proud spring and summer halter dress. Shell: 53% Viscose, 47% Rayon. Lining: 100% Cotton. Machine wash. Side pockets. Lined bodice. Semi-sheer skirt. Imported