Colorescience

Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-on Shield Spf 50

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Meet the new-and-improved version of Colorescience's award-winning mineral sunscreen brush. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work together to reflect and scatter UV rays before they can infiltrate your skin and cause painful burns and damage that could contribute to uneven pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Mica catches and reflects light, literally spotlighting your natural radiance. Toss it in your purse, gym bag or glove compartment for effortless sun protection wherever you go. Key Ingredients: NEW! Hyaluronic Acid Powder: for added hydration. Iron Oxides: provide blue light protection and shade match. NEW! Vitachelox®: formula provides antioxidant and pollution defense. NEW! InfraGuard: formula offers infrared defense. Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide: provide physical, non-chemical sun protection. Key Benefits: NEW! Provides environmental protection against UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. Convenient, easy-to-apply, portable brush. Can be used alone or over makeup. NEW! Hydrating and antioxidant-rich formula, still 100% chemical free active ingredients. NEW! Antimicrobial bristles help protect the brush and keep it fresh. NEW! Water/sweat resistant (80 minutes).