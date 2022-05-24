ModCloth

Sunflowers Are My Superpower Fit And Flare Dress

$109.00 $76.00

Sunflowers are your superpower in this black-and-white gingham fit-and-flare dress from Timeless London! Scatter throughout this gorgeous plaid halter dress, beautifully embroidered sunflowers create an irresistible allure. Made from an organic and sustainable cotton weave, this stunning swing dress boasts a sweetheart neckline with halter top closure at the open back, bow detailing at the bust, and an ample knee-length swing skirt. Just darling! Cotton. Machine wash. Side pockets. Lined bodice. Back zipper with hook and eye closure. Imported Runs true to size. Fabric does not provide stretch. Shirring at back. Adjustable straps. S=45 inches Length 2X=47 inches Length