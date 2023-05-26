Floral Street

Sunflower Pop Edp

$210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: British fragrance house Floral Street has collaborated with the Van Gogh Museum to create a scent inspired by the later Dutch painter. Choosing the painter’s iconic ‘Sunflowers’ (1889), the yellow-tipped sunflowers from the brush of Van Gogh inspire this bright blend of crisp amber plum blossom and orris, with a burst of bergamot and fresh mandarin. A true masterpiece in a bottle.