Floral Street

Sunflower Pop Candle

$74.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Yellow-tipped sunflowers from the brush of Vincent van Gogh inspire this vibrant blend of citrus: lively orange with a splash of bergamot, warming white cedarwood, mint and a pop of sparkling bellini accord. Joy-bringing, sun-soaked and bursting with rays of optimism. Burn time 40 hours.