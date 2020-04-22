Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Plants
Uncommon Goods
Sunflower Garden Grow Kit
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Grow a dramatic mix of sunflowers with this easy DIY kit that includes six different heirloom varieties.
Need a few alternatives?
The Sill
Plant Stand
$65.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Anthropologie
Iris Rainbow Pot
$10.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Chia
Chia Pet Elephant With Seed Pack
$22.80
$17.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Bloomscape
Parlor Palm
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
More from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Hand-carved Heart Serving Spoon
$20.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Knitting - The Card Game
$30.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Living Composter
$199.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle
$49.95
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
More from Plants
Lula's Garden
Ray Garden
$36.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
Lula's Garden
Ever Garden
$32.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
Anthropologie
Paula Plant Stand
$158.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Magshion
Tall Bamboo Plant Stand Pot Holder (3 Tier)
$44.99
from
Amazon
BUY
