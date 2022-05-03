Amber Lewis for Anthropologie

Sunfair Three-drawer Dresser

$1598.00 $1099.95

Style No. 62130877; Color Code: 001 Showcasing the straight, coarse grain of beautiful white oak, this dresser - designed by Amber Lewis in collaboration with Anthropologie - features clean, squared lines and stitched leather pulls that lend sophistication and warmth to its versatile, minimalist silhouette. About Amber Lewis for Anthropologie A lifelong Californian, Amber Lewis is a pioneer in eclectic, laidback interiors synonymous with the Golden State's carefree lifestyle. In her autumn collaboration with Anthropologie, Lewis brings her expertise in textile outfitting and layered materials to explore muted tones and natural textures - think oak wood, leather, woven fabrics, and raw ceramics - for a look that is both cozy and contemporary. The result? A collection imbued with undeniable soul and livability. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Exclusively for Anthropologie Oak wood dresser with a natural or blackened finish featuring leather drawer pulls Three drawers open on wooden glides Slight variation in natural wood texture will occur Sealed with clear lacquer for protection Wipe clean with soft cloth. Avoid using chemical cleaners This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 36"H, 34"D, 18"D Interior Drawer Dimensions: 6.25"H, 30.5"W, 15.25"D Leg Height: 2.25" Under Clearance: 2.25" 110 lbs.