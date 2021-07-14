Sundry

Sundry Ruched Mini Dress

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 60614427; Color Code: 001 About Sundry Putting a chic French twist on West Coast style, Sundry represents a refined take on getaway-inspired weekend wear. Designed by Provence-born Matthieu Leblan and crafted in California, each "Almost French" piece is an instant, iconic classic. Cotton, spandex Ruched detail Mini silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash USA Dimensions Falls 34.5" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'11"