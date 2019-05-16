Sundress With Belt & Pockets
$23.99
Womens Summer Boho Beach Dress - Casual Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Midi Dress Sundress with Belt Pockets Feature: -Spahetti strap- -Sleeveless- -A line pleated dress, high waist- -Flowy swing hem- -Knee length midi dress- -Button Down Dress with pockets- -Pattern: floral print, polka dot, sunflower, hawaiian dress. 014, 016, 012 Size Chart: US S: Bust: 78cm/30.71"----Waist: 67cm/26.38"----Length: 94cm/37.01" US M: Bust: 83cm/32.68"----Waist: 72cm/28.35"----Length: 95.5cm/37.60" US L: Bust: 88cm/34.65"----Waist: 77cm/30.31"----Length: 97cm/38.19" US XL: Bust: 93cm/36.61"---Waist: 82cm/32.28"----Length: 98.5cm/38.78" 117 Size Chart: US S: Bust: 75-80cm/29.5-31.5"---Waist: 66cm/26.0"---Length: 89cm/35.0" US M: Bust: 80-84cm/31.5-33.1"---Waist: 71cm/28.0"---Length: 90.2cm/35.5" US L: Bust: 85-88cm/33.5-34.6"---Waist: 76cm/30.0"---Length: 91.4cm/36.0" US XL: Bust: 90-92cm/35.4-36.2"---Waist: 81cm/31.9"---Length: 92.6cm/36.5" Occasion: Summer beach, music festival, wedding guest, homecoming, daily, casual, dating, street, vacation, travel, go shopping. Package includes: One piece midi dress.