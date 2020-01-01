Byredo

Sundazed

Adjective: SUNDAZED. To be seduced by the sun in a state of summer bliss. To bask in the freedom of solar worship, a place where time stands still. A mythical undoing of body and mind in a mid-summer’s daydream. The state of total immersion - an addictive experience for sun-chasers everywhere. In a psychosomatic journey of free love, SUNDAZED catapults through sunny top notes of mandarin and Californian lemon to a bold heart of neroli and Arabian jasmine. Like cotton candy, a cascade of white musk injects this citrus scent with the endorphin rush of sugar on skin. Nostalgia and escapism entwine to channel the warmth of an endless summer.