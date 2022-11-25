FP Beach

Sunday Stroll Jumper

Style No. 53598173; Color Code: 230 Gorgeous pull-on jumper from our FP Beach collection featuring a long-sleeve shapeless silhouette with dramatic wide-legs in a soft stretch jersey fabrication. Elastic band at top Exaggerated sleeve Drapey fabric pleating throughout FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA of imported fabrics Measurements for size small Bust (Extended): 44 in Rise: 26 in Inseam: 29 in Sleeve Length: 28.5 in