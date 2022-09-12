Bumble and bumble

Sunday Shampoo

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A weekly (any day of the week) detox to rid hair of product residue, hard water minerals and pollutants. Perfect for product junkies and infrequent washers, use just prior to masques and colour/chemical treatments. Please note, this product is not suitable for colour treated hair. Key ingredients: Ginseng: stimulates the scalp and promotes hair growth. Rosemary: cleanses, stimulates circulation and promotes hair growth. Sage leaf: deeply cleanses the scalp and hair to rid of dirt, oil and pollution build-up. Made without: Parabens, phthalates, mineral oils and formaldehyde. Pair it with: Bumble and bumble Super Rich Conditioner Bumble and bumble Scalp Detox Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer