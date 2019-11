Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Ultimate Vault Gift Set

Includes 10 minis. Ceramic Slip Cleanser Key Ingredients:. Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Key Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Caprylyl Caprylate/Caprate, Squalane, Propanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Potassium Lactate, Bis-Stearyl Dimethicone, Lemongrass Oil, Glycerin, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Phytate, Xanthan Gum, Glyceryl Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Prickly Pear Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Chlorphenensin, Yeast Extract, Sorbitan Isostearate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate. A+ Retinoid Serum Key Ingredients: Propanediol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Triheptanoin, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Hexyldecanol, Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate, Retinol, CoQ10, Honey Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Algae Extract, Ginger Extract, Fig Extract, Bisabolol, Shea Butter, Phospholipids, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Lecithin, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Sunflower Seed Oil, Sorbitol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Stearic Acid, Tocopherol. C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum Key Ingredients: Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Squalane, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Beeswax, Limonene, Sweet Orange Oil, Tangerine Peel Oil, Soybean Sterols, Sodium Phytate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Acetamidoethoxyethanol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Jojoba Esters, Glycolic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin Glycerin, Sorbitan Isostearate. C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Key Ingredients: Squalane, Beeswax, Tapioca Starch, Sweet Almond Oil, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Tangerine Peel Oil, Jojoba Esters, Tocopherol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Rose Flower Wax, Caviar Lime Extract, Kakadu Plum Extract, Shea Butter Extract, Green Tea Extract, Yuzu Extract, Turmeric Root Extract, Acai Extract, Lemon Verbena Extract, Evening Primrose Seed Extract, Rosa Canina Extract, Alteromonas Ferment Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate. Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream Key Ingredients: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Moringa Oil, Glycerin, Propanediol, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Cucumber Extract, Bird Of Paradise Seed Extract, Tamarind Seed Gum, Horse Chestnut Seed Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Melia Azadirachta Extract, Ivy Gourd Extract, Eggplant Extract, Aloe Vera Flower Extract, Tulsi Leaf Extract, Basil Extract, Turmeric Root Extract, Red Seaweed Extract, Tocopherol. C.E.O. Glow Face Oil Key Ingredients: Cold-Pressed Red Raspberry Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Cranberry Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Pomegranate Seed Oil, Cucumber Seed Oil, Evening Primrose Seed Oil, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Turmeric Root Extract, Bitter Orange Flower Oil, Eclipta Prostrata Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Moringa Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Sunflower Seed Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Black Currant Seed Oil, Bisabolol, Rapeseed Sterols, Ginger Extract, Rosemary Extract. Luna Sleeping Night Oil Key Ingredients: Extra Virgin Cold-Pressed Avocado Oil, Organic Cold-Pressed Concord Grape Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Blackberry Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Chia Seed Oil, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate, Matricaria Flower Oil, Blue Tansy Oil, English Chamomile Oil, Cape Chamomile Oil, Neroli Oil, Blood Orange Oil, Ylang Ylang Oil, Vetiver Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosemary Leaf Extract. Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil Key Ingredients: Cold-Pressed Blackberry Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Blueberry Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Chardonnay Grape Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Cranberry Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Raspberry Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Wild Carrot Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil, Cold-Pressed Broccoli Sed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil. Auto Correct Eye Cream Key Ingredients: Beeswax, Caprylyl Caprylate/Caprate, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Polypropylsilsesquioxane, Phenyl Trimethicone, Roman Chamomile Oil, Boron Nitride, Jojoba Esters, Cocoa Seed Butter, Safflower Seed Oil, Propanediol, Glycolic Acid, Caffeine, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Watermelon Extract, Shea Butter, Coffee Bean Extract, Lentil Extract, Benzoic Acid, Horse Chestnut Extract, Brazilian Ginseng Root Extract, Apple Extract, Madonna Lily Extract, Marigold Extract. USA.