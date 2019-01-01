Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Juno Essential Face Oil

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Birchbox

We'd prefer that a product not simply hydrate our skin for a few minutes and call it a day. This facial oil, however, works overtime by providing long-lasting moisture, anti-aging benefits, and a glow that won’t quit. The secret behind the nourishing formula? A soothing blend of cold-pressed superfood seed oils, vitamins A and C, essential amino acids, and omegas 3, 6, and 9. After one application, you won’t be surprised that it's a favorite of editors, models, and other fans too.