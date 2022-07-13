Sunday Riley

C.e.o. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

$40.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

Description C.E.O. Glow face oil, infused with pure Vitamin C + calming turmeric, delivers cold-pressed, nutrient-rich extracts into your skin for a brighter-looking, glowing complexion. Benefits Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric for instant vibrance, radiance and antioxidant defense. Suggested Use Apply 2-3 drops and massage into face and neck morning and/or evening. Follow with your favorite moisturizer if needed.