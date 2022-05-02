Sunday Riley

Blue Moon Clean-rinse Cleansing Balm

Take it all off with Sunday Riley Blue Moon Clean-Rinse Cleansing Balm (Formerly "Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm"). The blue cleanser starts out as a solid balm but quickly transforms to a liquid, milk-like consistency. The oil-infused formula lifts makeup and impurities and gently washes them away. Ideal for dry and normal skin alike, this gentle balm strips away all the daily dirt, grime, makeup and gunk without disrupting your skin's natural oils. Tested safe to use on eyes, it even removes stubborn waterproof formulas. Need another reason to love it? It doubles as a hydrating face mask! Leave on for 20 minutes and reveal plump, dewy, soft skin. Key Ingredients: Sugar-Based Cleansers: gently cleanse skin without stripping it of essential oils Moringa Butter: supports and protects skin Cocoa Butter: protects skin from heat, cold and irritation Blue Tansy and German Chamomile: soothe redness and irritation Tangerine and Sweet Orange Essential Oils: tone skin and promote clarity Mimosa Flower Wax: conditions and hydrates the skin