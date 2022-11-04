Ceremonia

Sunday Reset Duo

$50.00

Combine the deep-cleaning powers of the Papaya Scalp Scrub with the damage-fighting oils of the Mascarilla de Babassu. Papaya Scalp Scrub An invigorating, whipped shampoo featuring Papaya Enzymes and Bolivian Pink Salt to exfoliate the scalp, help balance the scalp’s oil, revitalize hair and get rid of impurities or buildup. Guava Leaf and Prickly Pear Cactus extracts help infuse the scalp with the moisture it needs, while overall invigorating for ultimate hair wellness. Your scalp and hair’s essential detox, without the harsh ingredients. Mascarilla de Babassu A rejuvenating treatment packed with natural nutrients, including Babassu and Cupuaçu Butter from Peru, for maximum hydration, conditioning and strengthening. Your hair wellness supplement in between haircuts and your home remedy remastered. Benefits: Gently Exfoliates Scalp Revitalizes Hair Hydrates Strands Strengthens Hair