Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Wray
Sunday Dress
$188.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wray
A breezy, spaghetti strap maxi dress with a relaxed fit and adjustable straps in our Psych Parade print.
Need a few alternatives?
Oak + Fort
Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
$54.00
$78.00
Oak + Fort
Universal Standard
Misa Dress
BUY
$64.00
$130.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Tesino Washed Jersey Dress
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Universal Standard
Lisa Says Gah
Christy Slip
BUY
$159.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Wray
Wray
Rosemary Dress
BUY
$264.00
Wray
Wray
Halter Dress
BUY
$278.00
Wray
Wray
Sally Dress - Taxicab Floral
BUY
$245.00
Wray
Wray
Long Lounge Set - Black Check - Presale
BUY
$189.00
Wray
More from Dresses
Oak + Fort
Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
$54.00
$78.00
Oak + Fort
Universal Standard
Misa Dress
BUY
$64.00
$130.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Tesino Washed Jersey Dress
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Universal Standard
Lisa Says Gah
Christy Slip
BUY
$159.00
Lisa Says Gah
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted