Style No. 65564676; Color Code: 061 Just as classic as it is essential, this must-have mini from our Endless Summer collection is featured in a button-up silhouette and relaxed fit with woven fabrication for added texture. Classic collar detail V-neckline Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Separate Import Measurements for size small Bust: 71.12 cm Length: 85.09 cm Sleeve length: 60.96 cm