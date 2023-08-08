Suncoat

Suncoat Water-based Nail Polish

Suncoat water-based nail polish replaces the chemical solvents (toluene and acetates etc) with water. Toluene and formaldehyde-free nail polish is only one step forward while Suncoat water-based nail polish is a revolutionary advance! Suncoat water-based nail polish contains ~70% water. When applied, water vapor is released in to the air, not chemical fumes. Thus Suncoat water-based nail polish is: environmentally friendly does not dry or discolor nails virtually odor-free non-flammable Mineral pigments and natural colorants 11ml / 0.37oz