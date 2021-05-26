Salt & Stone

Protect your skin against damage from the sun and free-radicals with our Suncare Kit. Salt & Stone SPF 50 Natural Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is reef-safe formula made with non-nano zinc oxide that nourishes your skin while preventing harm from UVA and UVB rays. Salt & Stone SPF 50 Tinted Sunscreen Stick , which also offers SPF 50 protection, glides effortlessly onto skin and contains a natural tint that blends with all skin tones. Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm has the power to shield your lips from the sun’s rays as well as hydrate, nourish, and soothe them after exposure. Salt & Stone SPF 50 Natural Mineral Sunscreen Lotion: 3fl oz / 88ml Salt & Stone SPF 50 Tinted Sunscreen Stick: 0.53oz / 15g Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm: 0.15oz / 4.3g