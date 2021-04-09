Coola

Suncare Full Spectrum 360 Sun Silk Drops Spf 30

$46.00

What it is: An award-winning formula that provides complexion perfection while protecting with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen. What it does: Formulated with the brand's plant-derived Full Spectrum 360º technology, this fast-absorbing, lightweight complex helps mitigate the effects of today's modern-world skin aggressors including high energy visible light, infrared light, blue light and pollution. A potent infusion of plant stem cells, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid helps promote skin radiance and youthful-looking skin year-round. How to use: Apply daily to cleansed skin. Shake well before using. For best results, dispense several drops as needed into the palm of your hand and apply evenly across your face and neck using upward strokes. The drops can also be blended with your everyday skin care or makeup, though this may cause the SPF value to decrease.