YanYan

Sunblock Wide Leg Pant In Colorblock Lambswool

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At YanYan

DESCRIPTION Intarsia colorblock lambswool wide leg pant, featuring hand embroidered stitching. Made of 100% lambswool from Scotland. Easy fit, slightly cropped length. Fabric has stretch. Yarn spun in Scotland. Garment knitted and embroidered in China. Yarn content is 100% Lambswool. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Easy fit, wide at knee to opening. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. DESIGNER'S NOTES Embroidery on garment is delicate; should be worn and treated with care. GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE: 25-1/2" OUTSEAM: 36-3/4" INSEAM: 26-5/8" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE: 27-1/2" OUTSEAM: 37-12" INSEAM: 27-1/8"