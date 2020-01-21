YanYan

Sunblock Short Sleeve Cardigan In Colorblock Lambswool

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At YanYan

DESCRIPTION Intarsia colorblock lambswool short sleeve cardigan featuring hand embroidered stitching and "Yin-Yang" flipping placket. Made of 100% lambswool from Scotland. Shrunken fit, slightly cropped length. Fabric has stretch. Yarn spun in Scotland. Garment knitted and embroidered in China. Yarn content is 100% Lambswool. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Shrunken fit with flipping placket and short sleeves. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. DESIGNER'S NOTES Embroidery on garment is delicate; should be worn and treated with care. GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 30-1/2" SHOULDER WIDTH: 13" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 20-1/4" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 32-1/2" SHOULDER WIDTH: 13-1/2" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 20-3/4"