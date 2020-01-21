YanYan

Sunblock Grandpa Cardigan In Colorblock Lambswool

$425.00

Buy Now Review It

At YanYan

DESCRIPTION Colorblock lambswool grandpa cardigan. Featuring hand embroidered stitching, and knit covered buttons. Made of 100% lambswool from Scotland. Oversized fit. Fabric has stretch. Yarn spun in Scotland. Garment knitted and embroidered in China. Yarn content is 100% Lambswool. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Oversized fit with dropped shoulder. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. DESIGNER'S NOTES Embroidery on garment is delicate; should be worn and treated with care. GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 41" SHOULDER WIDTH: 16-1/2" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 26-3/4" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 43" SHOULDER WIDTH: 17" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 27-1/4"