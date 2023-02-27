Sunbeam

Sunbeam Heated Blanket

$54.42

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Easy to use electric blanket with digital controller, with 12 heat settings and 12-hour selectable auto-shut off function for peace of mind Soft, rich and cozy royal luxe for ideal warmth and comfort, elegant light grey color 84" x 72", Full size Perfect for layering and pre-heating bed sheets on chilly nights Machine washable and dryer safe for easy care, 100% Polyester Sleep better with the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Full Size Blanket and beat those winter blues. Indulge yourself with its rich and cozy royal luxe, wrapping you in warmth and comfort all night long. Easy to use detachable controller with 12 heat settings to choose from and a 12-hour auto-shut off feature for peace of mind. This stylish blanket comes in elegant color options that are sure to compliment any decor. Remove the controller and place the blanket into the washer and dryer for easy maintenance.