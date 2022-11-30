Blume

Sunbeam Exfoliating Mask

Part Gentle Exfoliator, Part Mask - Sunbeam exfoliating mask resurfaces skin, sheds the dead layers as an effective face exfoliant, and leaves it super soft to the touch while combatting dark spots and acne scars, unlike other single-use face mask skin care products. This face skin care product, like many other Blume facial care products, leaves skin clean, soft and glowy. Made with Plant-Based Ingredients - Like many of Blume's self care products and skin mask products, this exfoliating mask is made with plant-based ingredients including ginger, turmeric, bamboo and rice powder. Unlike a typical turmeric mask, Sunbeam exfoliating skin mask doesn't stain the skin. Expect Baby Smooth Skin - This exfoliating mask is the holy grail of facial skin care products. When used on the regular, expect fresh, healthy, baby smooth skin. The bamboo powder gently exfoliates making all the difference in this rich face exfoliant. This is your time to shine. Complete Your Skincare Routine - This skin care face mask if the perfect facial mask addition to any routine. Pair it with other face care and face mask skin care products from our range. Fragrance Free & Gentle On Sensitive Skin - Sunbeam is a dual moisturizing face mask and face exfoliator that has all the benefits of a turmeric face mask with none of the drawbacks. Unlike many harsh face mask skincare products, this mask is free of any fragrances, making it ultra-safe for sensitive skin.