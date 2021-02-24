Fenty Beauty

Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer

INSTANT SUN-SOAKED GLOW THAT LASTS. BLENDABLE, BUILDABLE, TRANSFER-RESISTANT. Give it to me quick: A longwear, transfer-resistant bronzing powder in 8 groundbreaking shades, each carefully curated to bring all skin tones to life with an instant sun-soaked glow. Tell me more: Bask in that post-vacay bronze year-round with Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer. Rihanna dreamt of an easy-to-use powder bronzer that truly works for everyone, so she created Sun Stalk’r in 8 versatile shades that bring out the warmth in all skin tones, from the fairest to the deepest! Super smooth, creamy, and easy to blend, this light-as-air bronzing powder builds like a dream yet is hard to overdo, giving you a believable sun-soaked glow that stays put all day without transferring. Whether you’re looking for all-over warmth or the ultimate contour, Sun Stalk’r does it all with the perfect soft matte finish that lets skin look like skin. Plus, it’s backed by mango and papaya fruit extracts to help give skin a natural, healthy-looking glow with every swipe. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 6.23 g/ 0.22 oz