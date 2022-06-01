Skylar

Sun Shower

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skylar

Out and about on a perfect sunny day. Sunlight is the best remedy, they say, and we agree. That cleansing feeling comes rushing into your senses with Sun Shower, a cheerful scent with fresh bergamot, jasmine tea, and lemon leaves as the top notes, and meadow greens, lily, and ginger flower at the heart. Grounded by woods of cedar, cypress, and palo santo, it’s the spirit renewal you need every morning, or whenever you wish. Top notes: Italian Bergamot, Lemon Leaves, Jasmine Tea Middle notes: Ginger Flower, Meadow Greens, Lily Base notes: Cedarwood, Cypress, Guaiacwood