Picnic Time

Sun Shelter Pop-up Tent

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Only the best kind of shade here: Relief from the summer sun’s rays. Take a breather from the beach volleyball or a nap at the park in the shelter of this pop-up tent’s lightweight polyester shell. On breezy days, keep the shelter in place with stakes. Oh, and have we mentioned the best part? It’s super fun to open! Packed away as a round disc, all you have to do is hold it away from you, give it a little toss, and boom, it snaps right open. We were gonna to say it’s magic, but we’re resisting the urge. Okay, it’s pretty magical.