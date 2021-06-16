United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Food52 x Kate Roebuck
Sun Shelter Pop-up Tent
$65.00
At Food52
We teamed up with Chattanooga-based artist Kate Roebuck to give our community-favorite beach tent an extra-special touch. Now it’s sporting a leafy pattern all over, so it’ll almost feel like you’re basking under a shady palm tree. The lightweight polyester shell offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s rays, while included stakes keep it in place on breezy days. Tuck it inside the carry-friendly case when the sun sets, and you’re ready for your next adventure.