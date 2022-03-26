FP Movement

Style No. 56534852; Color Code: 004 Stay comfy in this so slouchy, oversized sweatshirt featured in a classic crewneck design with a long length and raglan sleeves. Exposed seams Pullover style Billowy fit FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 67 in Length: 27 in Sleeve Length: 26 in