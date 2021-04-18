The Well

At The Well

Product Details Fill your home with the uplifting Sun Salutation candle, which offers a mellow citrus aroma. THE WELL believes that every product is an opportunity for empowered choices that benefit our community at large. You can see that ethos come to life in our candle's repurposable ceramic container, recyclable paper package, sustainably sourced wax and plant-based aromatic extracts inside. Top Notes: Sweet Orange, Bergamot Middle Notes: Petitgrain, Neroli Base Note: Orange Blossom + Non-toxic + Fragranced with 100% natural flower extracts and pure essential oils + Paraben-free, synthetic fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, petroleum-free + Wax blend: coconut and sustainable palm + Lead-free cotton wick + 50+ hour burn time Ingredients Each ingredient in our candle carries the fragrant fingerprint of the individual plant, bringing with it a memory of where and how it was grown, and giving this candle its one-of-a-kind character and aromatic experience. Our candle is made entirely of non-toxic, natural plant botanicals. We are radically transparent with our fragrance, meaning we will fully disclose all of the ingredients used in our candles (although the FDA doesn't require companies to be transparent about ingredients in fragrance). In short, we have no reason to hide what's inside our candles. + Sustainably-harvested palm wax + Natural coconut wax + Tunisian orange petitgrain oil + Italian lemon petitgrain oil + Egyptian orange flower extract + Citrus aurantium (neroli) flower extract How to Use Light wick and burn within sight for an uplifting aromatic experience.