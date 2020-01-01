Klorane

Sun Radiance Protective Oil With Ylang-ylang Wax

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled A lightweight protective oil with ylang-ylang wax that shields hair against the drying and damaging effects of UV rays, salt, sand, and chlorine. Key benefits:- Protects from summer elements - Deeply nourishes and protects - Water-resistant UVA/UVB filters If you want to know moreThis multi-protective waterproof oil with UVA/UVB filters provides protection from the sun and color-fade. Ylang-ylang wax acts like a shield' against the damaging effects of salt, sand, and chlorine. The lightweight, oil-based nourishing complex protects the hair from moisture loss and leaves it thoroughly nourished with restored softness, suppleness, and shine. The fragrance? It's paradise in a bottle, with warm sand, coconut milk, and ylang-ylang, and is ideal for natural, color-treated, and highlighted hair.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- SulfatesWhat else you need to know: This product is dermatologically tested, vegan, and free of silicone, MIT, and alcohol.Klorane is on a botanical mission in the Comoros Islands. The Klorane Botanical Foundation is committed to preserving and protecting the botanical heritage of plants across the globe, including the precious ylang-ylang flower. The foundation has partnered with a development-focused NGO in the Comoros Islands to optimize the agroforestry system of ylang-ylang by installing six eco-friendly distillation units to prevent the destruction of forests from using combustible wood. The foundation explores and shares botanical knowledge with local communities and passes it on for future generations.Research results:In a consumer study on 106 women, after 14 days of using the oil:- 98% felt hair was protected against salt, chlorine, and color fade