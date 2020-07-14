Derma E

Sun Protection Mineral Face Powder Spf 30

Derma E's Sun Protection Mineral Face Powder SPF 30 in collaboration with makeup guru and Instagram influencer Ash Deleon, @iheartmakeupart! Green Tea helps to deliver vital antioxidants, chamomile flower extract helps to soothe skin, and vitamin E has antioxidants properties. This translucent non-nano mineral powder can be worn on its own or over makeup for a natural, flawless look. Easy to carry to reapply throughout the day for all day sun protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays.