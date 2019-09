Shiseido

Sun Protection Compact Foundation

£26.25

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

A velvety powder foundation that smoothes on to reveal a soft matte finish.divnbsp/divdivOil, water and perspiration resistant, this highly moisturising SPF30 foundation defends against internal sun damage that causes ageing./divdivnbsp/divdivA versatile, portable, lightweight compact that can be applied with a dry or damp sponge./div