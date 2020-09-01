Thank You Farmer

Sun Project Water Sun Cream

$23.00 $19.55

This sun cream, formulated with SPF 50 to defend against harmful UV rays, targets signs of aging and keeps skin hydrated all day long with African walnut oil, inca omega oil and bamboo extracts. Aloe leaf extract, hollyhock root and patented anti-inflammatory ingredient phyto-oligo calm soothe and protect skin’s moisture barrier without leaving behind a white cast or stickiness. This product is not tested on animals and is free of artificial colors, animal products, parabens and mineral oil. 1.40 fl oz / 40 ml Featured on Women's Health